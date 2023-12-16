Preity Zinta clarifies she didn't change her name

The actress blames Bobby Deol for the rumour

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has denined she has changed her name to Pritam Singh Zinta.

The actress said she has always been known as Preity Zinta. She revealed that Bobby Deol started referring to her as Pritam Singh 'as a joke' during the filming of 'Soldier,' sparking the persistent rumours that continue even today.

Preity Zinta posted a video on her social media accounts where she said, "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta.

"I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of 'Soldier' Bobby Deol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke ( pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him). The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me."

She concluded her post by saying, "So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all (sic)."

Preity gained fame for her performances in films like 'Dil Se,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' and 'Veer-Zaara,' Bobby Deol starred in films such as 'Barsaat,' 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth,' and 'Race 3.' They shared the screen in the film 'Soldier,' which was directed by Abbas–Mustan.

