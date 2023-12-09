Ronaldo says not going to retire soon, eyes five trophies with Al Nassr

Ronaldo says not going to retire soon, eyes five trophies with Al Nassr

Al Nassr fans are the greatest fans in the world and I will never forget them as long as I live

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 15:37:29 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) – The Portuguese forward and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo rejected he is going to retire soon, saying he will not retire from football until he achieves more than five championships with Al-Nassr Club.

Since his move to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been winding down the clock. The Portuguese forward has been in fine form and is the leading goalscorer in the SPL. Many fans expected Ronaldo to remain at Al Nassr until the 2026 World Cup and then decide on a potential retirement.

However, it looks like the soccer icon has given an insight into his plans by revealing his ambition to win 5 titles in Riyadh!

Al Nassr currently sits 2nd on the table, 7 points behind league leader Al Hilal. The last match against Al Hilal was a disappointment for Ronaldo and Co. as they were beaten comprehensively. However, it looks like the defeat hasn’t dampened the soccer veteran’s mood.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed his upcoming plans, in an interview. He said, “I will not retire from football until I achieve more than five championships with Al-Nassr Club”.

This is a huge statement by the soccer legend considering that Al Nassr last won its championship in 2019. Moreover, the mighty Ronaldo also shared his thoughts about the loyal fanbase.

He explained, “Al-Nassr fans deserve that from me.” They are the greatest fans in the world. “And I will never forget them as long as I live.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo explained his admiration for the fanbase. Following his 200th game with Portugal, Al Nassr fans displayed a huge banner of CR7 as a superhero. Undoubtedly, it was quite a heartwarming gesture.

He took to social media, where he thanked the fans for their tribute and the incredible atmosphere. Considering how much CR7 is enjoying life in Saudi Arabia, could a contract extension be on the table?

Ronaldo has rejected moves back to Europe since his transfer to Al Nassr. Hence, there seems to be an element of truth in reports indicating his plans to end his career with Al Nassr. Considering his contract is set to expire in 2025, the SPL side has a big decision to make with the aging star.

Previously, CR7 had reportedly rejected a contract extension till 2027, as he hinted at potential retirement in 2026. However, judging from his latest comments, it looks like the Portuguese icon has had a change of mind. What is your take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s words? Let us know in the comments below.