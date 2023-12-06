Kriti Sanon denies claims she promoted trading platforms, takes legal action

Sanon calls the articles ‘completely fake and false’

MUMBAI, India (Web Desk) – Sharing a statement on Instagram, Kriti Sanon, who had a fabulous year, has denied claims she promoted trading platforms during an appearance on 'Koffee with Karan 8.'

The actress said she did not endorse such platforms. She even took legal action against the publications responsible for spreading the 'false reports.'

Kriti Sanon was earlier rumoured to be among the other celebrity guests at 'Koffee with Karan 8' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Following the speculations, the National award-winning actor became the subject of false news where she is reportedly believed to have endorsed trading platforms.

She said, “I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports (folded hands emoji).”

She also shared screenshots of some articles on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Fake news alert." Kriti also added a 'fake news' sticker.

Expressing her disappointment, she wrote, “These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with dishonest and mala fide intent.”

Kriti was recently seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff. The film marked their second collaboration after their debut together in 'Heropanti.' Kriti also recently received a National Award for Best Actress for her role in 'Mimi.' She will next be seen with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled futuristic love story.

