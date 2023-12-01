Nimra Khan denies she was under the influence

Drug test was negative and conclusively proved she had not consumed alcohol

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Prominent Pakistani actress and model Nimra Khan has denied she was under the influence.

As per details, during an interview the actress said she had a severe accident in past. She said after the accident a drug test was conducted along with other examinations.

She said due to severe accident there were rumors that she was driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to the crash.

Khan said the drug test was negative and conclusively proved she was not under the influence of alcohol. "I offer Tahajjud prayers (late night prayers). All reports about consuming alcohol are baseless and false," she said. The actress also talked about her experience with divorce.

Explaining about the accident, Khan said she fell asleep at the wheel and woke up with her head on the steering wheel and one foot on the accelerator, enhancing the vehicle’s speed to 180.

She said her vehicle collided with an army jeep, and soldiers rescued her, and rushed her to the hospital.

Khan remained on ventilator for four days, and during the next 19 days she remained in coma. Khan had suffered multiple fractures, with a rod still in her leg, causing occasional issues, especially at the airport.

She said she was grateful to Allah Almighty that she survived the accident. It was like a miracle.

