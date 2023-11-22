Nargis Fakhri says dating rumours with Ranbir, Shahid Kapoor false

Tells how these reports used to bother her deeply

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 13:26:33 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian actress and model Nargis Fakhri has denied she has been dating Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor.

Opening up about challenges of sudden fame and the rumours connecting her to Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor, Nargis, in an interview with Indian media, said all such news were false and baseless. She told how these reports used to bother her deeply.

On her post-Rockstar fame, Nargis admitted to feeling overwhelmed and stressed by the sudden attention. She said during this phase her body felt strained, however, she navigated through it.

She admitted she had been quite clueless about the magnitude of the film Rockstar and Ranbir Kapoor's impact as an actor on her.

She recalled occasions when false stories circulated like one claiming she moved into Shahid's apartment and her mother visited him, despite her mother never having been to India.

"I was linked with every other person in the film industry and it used to drive me insane. So, I had to get used to all of that," she said. She expressed annoyance at constantly being linked romantically with various male actors in the film industry.

After Rockstar, Nargis appeared in various Bollywood movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and Housefull 3. While some of these films fared well commercially, her acting received mixed reviews. She also ventured outside Bollywood, notably starring in the American spy comedy Spy alongside Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham.

