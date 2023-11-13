Reham rubbishes rumours of her divorce with husband

Says rumour-mongers should focus on their own lives

Mon, 13 Nov 2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Expressing her displeasure, British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of PTI chairman Reham Khan has categorically rejected all rumours regarding her divorce from her husband Mirza Bilal.

In a tweet, which went viral on social media platforms, it was claimed that Reham Khan and her third husband Mirza Bilal had parted ways.

In an Instagram video, sitting beside her husband Mirza Bilal, Reham expressed her displeasure against the intrusive nature of rumours of her alleged divorce.

In the video, Ms Khan said. “It is no one's business if I get married 12 times or get divorced 12 times.” She said their marital status was no one's concern.

She expressed her frustration at rumours and asked those spreading these to refocus their energy elsewhere. She said her married life was none of anyone's bloody business.

An important personal announcement pic.twitter.com/quZNtPowQm — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) November 11, 2023

Ms Khan said it would have been better, if they would dedicate same amount of attention to their own lives, careers, children, or even their sister's marriage, and the world would have been a much better place for them.

She further said that she had no time to give attention to such rumours as their personal lives were already very demanding.

As per the journalist’s message, she said she was fully aware of who was spreading such fake news about her personal life, though she did not bother giving them much importance.

In the video, Ms Khan was seen sitting with her husband who was also taking an active part in the conversation with her while debunking the rumours about their separation.

Maintaining a subtle and peaceful tone she said she was fully aware of those who were trying to defame her by using such low tactics.

Her husband also put emphasis on the fact that rumours spread by a ‘specific political part’ were fake and meant to defame his wife.

