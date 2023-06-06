Video shows train collision in India's Hyderabad in 2019, not Odisha 2023

Video shows train collision in India's Hyderabad in 2019, not Odisha 2023

The video dates from 2019 and shows a train collision in Hyderabad

06 June,2023 11:25 am

(Reuters) - CCTV footage of a train crash in Hyderabad, India in 2019 has been miscaptioned online to say it shows the deadly rail crash in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on June 2.

A tweet sharing the mislabeled video has garnered 207,400 views at the time of writing (here). Similar posts were shared on Facebook (here).

The footage, which features a Voice of America (VOA) watermark in some posts, was shared by the broadcaster in November 2019 following a train collision in Hyderabad, India (here). VOA has credited the Indian Railways for the footage in the caption of the YouTube video.

The same footage was also used by Indian news outlets to report on the same incident (here) and (here).

The old footage was circulated online after a collision between three trains near the district of Balasore in Odisha on June 2, 2023 led to the death of at least 275 people, making it the deadliest in India in decades (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The video dates from 2019 and shows a train collision in Hyderabad, not Odisha in 2023.