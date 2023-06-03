Video of John Kirby leaving press conference after reporter's question is altered

Video of John Kirby leaving press conference after reporter's question is altered

On Twitter, the edited clip amassed at least 465,000 views at the time of writing

03 June,2023 10:28 am

(Reuters) - White House national security spokesperson John Kirby did not ignore a question from a reporter regarding the U.S. House investigation on the Biden family business dealings. A video purporting to show this has been altered to crop Kirby’s response on the May 31st press conference.

The video was posted by Twitter account “@PapiTrumpo” which often tweets edited clips and whose bio reads, in part, “and a little bit of parody”. Some users, however, seemingly think the sequence is authentic.

“Coward.. walks away from podium.. what a disgrace,” one user commented.

The footage stems from the White House daily briefing on May 31st viewable (youtu.be/Yq_FsGIuqZE?t=2553). A transcript of the press conference can be found in the White House’s website (here)

Around timestamp 42:53, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson is heard referring to developments regarding the House Oversight Committee investigations into the Biden’s family business dealings, including a document requested from the FBI (here) and an IRS whistleblower (here).

The clip circulating online cuts after Nelson finished his question and makes it appear that Kirby left the briefing without addressing the query.

Full footage (youtu.be/Yq_FsGIuqZE?t=2620) and the transcript, however, show Kirby said the following before leaving the podium:

“The President has spoken to this, and there’s nothing to these claims. And as for the — the whistleblower issue that you talked about and the document — I believe the FBI has spoken to that, and you’re going to have to go to them on that.”

The scene of Kirby leaving comes a few minutes later (youtu.be/Yq_FsGIuqZE?t=2640).

VERDICT

Altered. Unedited footage of the news conference shows John Kirby responded to the query regarding the U.S. House investigation on the Biden family business dealings.