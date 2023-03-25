Years-old video of school bus driver collapsing falsely linked to the Covid vaccine

Years-old video of school bus driver collapsing falsely linked to the Covid vaccine

This video dates to 2012 and is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

25 March,2023 10:33 am

(Reuters) - A video showing a school bus driver passing out and prompting a student to get behind the wheel dates to 2012 and is therefore not connected to COVID-19 vaccines, contrary to online claims.

“I’m guessing #VaccineSideEffects,” reads a quoted tweet where the original clip had garnered over 15.9 million views as of this article’s writing.

The surveillance video predates the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines by more than 8 years, however.

It dates to the morning of April 9, 2012. Media outlets, including CBS and the Seattle Times reported on the incident in Milton, Washington.

On April 12, 2012, NBC News affiliate reported that the driver, identified as Ryan Callis, had died. According to ABC7, paramedics said Callis had suffered a heart attack (abc7news.com/archive/8618477/).

VERDICT

Misleading. This video dates to 2012 and is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine.