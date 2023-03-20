No evidence that Donald Trump insulted his inner circle on social media

20 March,2023 10:46 am

(Reuters) - An image of what appears to be a social media message from former U.S. President Donald Trump insulting members of his inner circle has been circulating online. But the message does not come up in searches of Trump’s actual account on his Truth Social platform. There is no evidence to suggest it is real.

The screenshot appears to show a post published via Trump’s official Truth Social account (@realDonaldTrump), which reads, in part: “I surround myself only with the best and most serious … except for ‘uncourageous’ Mike Pence and Elaine ‘Coco Chow’ and ‘dumb as a rock’ Rex Tillerson and ‘disaster’ John Bolton …”

Examples of the image shared online can be viewed (here) and (here).

No date or timestamp is visible on the screenshot.

The message does not come up in searches of Trump’s Truth Social account (here) or his official website (www.donaldjtrump.com/news), or archived versions of the website (here), (here) and the Truth Social account (here), (here) .

A search through Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington’s Twitter account did not reveal the post (twitter.com/realLizUSA).

Reuters did not find any credible media outlet reporting on the supposed post (archive.is/wip/P3S6K).

Harrington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

No Evidence. Reuters found no evidence that any such post was published.