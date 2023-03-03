Gettr post about Covid-19 health measures was posted by Kid Rock fan page

False. The post in the screenshots was posted by a Kid Rock fan account on Gettr.

03 March,2023 11:57 am

(Reuters) - A Gettr post about Covid-19 public health measures was posted by a Kid Rock fan page, misleading users into believing that the artist himself posted it.

Examples can be seen (here) and (here).

The posts appear to show a post from the social media website Gettr (here) with the name “Kid Rock” and handle “@KidRockOfficial” with the text: “Some people wouldn’t recognize tyranny if it slapped a mask on their face, made them stand 6 feet apart, and forced them to take a vaccine for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate.”

Comments from users on the posts include: “Love this”, “He is right!!!!” and “Keep Speaking the Truth!”

The account @KidRockOfficial has since been deleted (gettr.com/user/kidrockofficial). An archived version of the page has a bio that reads: “Kid Rock fan page. We believe in America and President Trump!”

Reuters could not identify an official Gettr account for Rock.

Reuters found no evidence that Kid Rock posted this on his other social media pages (twitter.com/KidRock) (www.facebook.com/kidrock/).

Representatives for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters previously debunked a similar claim with another quote posted by the same account where users believed it to be an official Kid Rock post.

Rock has spoken out against Covid-19 restrictions in the past. In January 2022, he said that he would not perform at venues requiring Covid-19 vaccination or facial coverings, according to reports.

VERDICT

