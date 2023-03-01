Images of 'spaceship' in Antarctica were created by a digital artist

The images were digitally created, they are not authentic historic photographs of a spaceship.

01 March,2023 08:49 am

(Reuters) - Two digitally created images depicting a flying saucer covered in snow have been shared on social media alongside claims they are “leaked” photographs of a spaceship found in Antarctica circa “1945-1950.”

Examples are viewable on Twitter (here) and Instagram (here) .

Reuters, however, found higher-resolution versions of the images in Facebook groups dedicated to showcasing digital artworks (here) (here) .

User Zach Heishman, who posted the content to the Facebook groups AI Art Universe and AI Generated Art, has described himself as the creator of the images (ibb.co/cyxYGvJ). He has also previously shared other content with a similar color palette illustrating extraterrestrial themes (here) (here) or supernatural scenarios (here) (here).

Heishman told Reuters that he created the images using an AI program. “Kinda disappointed my work is being used for false information, while also making my images look bad,” he wrote.

VERDICT

Missing context. These images were digitally created, they are not authentic historic photographs of a spaceship found in Antarctica.