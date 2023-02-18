Drone strike video is not from Russia-Ukraine war, dates to at least 2020

Drone strike video is not from Russia-Ukraine war, dates to at least 2020

A reverse image search reveals that the video was shared online as far back as 2020

18 February,2023 11:17 am

(Reuters) - A video of what appears to be a drone strike targeting troops on the ground has been circulating online with a caption that falsely claims it was taken during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“A group of mobiks recently arrived in Ukraine, greeted with a very warm welcome,” a Twitter user said on Feb. 13 alongside the 19-second clip, using a Ukrainian term for conscripted Russian troops (here ).

Other iterations of the video can be found on Instagram (here ) and Facebook (here ).

However, a reverse image search reveals that the video was shared online as far back as 2020, long before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It was published to YouTube on Oct. 13, 2020, with a description that reads: “Azerbaijani drone strike on Armenian soldiers” (here ).

The same footage was also featured on Turkish news website Haber 3 on April 5, 2021 (here ).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The drone strike video is not related to the Russia-Ukraine war and dates to at least 2020, when it was shared in relation to a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.