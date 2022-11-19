Video of man dancing with a rocket launcher is not Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Video of man dancing with a rocket launcher is not Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Video of man dancing with a rocket launcher is not Volodymyr Zelenskiy

19 November,2022 09:14 am

(Reuters) - A blurry video of a Volodymyr Zelenskiy lookalike dancing with a rocket launcher has confused social media users who have reshared the clip believing it to show the Ukrainian president himself.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the 59-second video which shows a man resembling Zelenskiy shooting a music video.

“Let’s check in on Zelensky who is in the midst of a horrific battle for his life and the lives of all Ukrainians,” said one Twitter user whose caption has repeatedly been copied and shared elsewhere (here , here , here and here ).

But the man in the video is a comedian who impersonates Zelenskiy, as seen in a clearer version of the video on his TikTok here .

Other videos of his impersonation can be found on YouTube here .

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The video shows a Zelenskiy impersonator, not the president himself.

