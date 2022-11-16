Image shows 2016 anti-government protest in Brazil, not a 2022 demonstration

Image shows 2016 anti-government protest in Brazil, not a 2022 demonstration

Image shows 2016 anti-government protest in Brazil, not a 2022 demonstration

16 November,2022 02:10 pm

(Reuters) - An image of an anti-government protest in Brazil in 2016 is being falsely linked to demonstrations in 2022. The photo shows thousands of people marching through the nation’s capital, Brasília, against then-president Dilma Rousseff.

One Facebook user uploaded a screenshot of a Nov. 12, 2022, tweet which includes the picture (here). Its caption reads: “While we tweet…This is Brazil protesting election fraud.”

The tweet (here, archivedhere) has amassed more than 21,000 shares.

Similar posts can be seen on Facebook here, here and here.

However, the protest shown in the image took place in 2016, not 2022, as is claimed online.

The photo, dated March 13, 2016, can be seen in the Association Press image archive (here). It shows part of a nationwide protest against both Rousseff and then-former-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won the 2022 presidential election (here).

Reuters addressed the 2016 protests in articles here and here.

There have been demonstrations against the 2022 election result (here and here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The photo was taken during anti-government protests in 2016, not 2022.

