Ministry refutes reports about suspension of gas supply to industrial sector

14 November,2022 05:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources on Monday refuted the reports circulating on social media about the suspension of gas supply to the industrial sector during the winter season.



In this regard, the ministry issued a clarification statement, which stated that Sui Southern is not suspending the regular supply of gas to the industries at all.



Gas supply is only being cut off for power generation, it added.