Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Facebook post was digitally altered

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Facebook post was digitally altered

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Facebook post was digitally altered

23 August,2022 10:17 am

(Reuters) - Social media users are sharing an altered version of an image originally shared by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality game.

Examples can be seen (here) and (here).

Comments on the posts indicating users are taking it seriously include: “Wow…….”, “Wow. Does no one around him ever tells him “Mark, better not?””, “How many billions did they spend on this?” and “He didn’t actually post that did he.”

The screenshot in the posts shows a Facebook post by Zuckerberg saying: “Friendly reminder: 9/11 never happened in here!” with an image of Zuckerberg’s avatar in front of the World Trade Center.

A Reuters explainer on the Metaverse, which generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet, can be found (here).

The original image was posted by Zuckerberg on his Facebook page (here) and shows the Eiffel Tower – not the World Trade Center buildings. Everything else in the picture is the same (Zuckerberg’s avatar and a digitalized Sagrada Familia church).

The caption reads: “We’re launching Horizon Worlds in France and Spain today! Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon.”

The original image is also visible on Meta’s website (here).

According to the press release, “Horizon Worlds today is an immersive social experience where you can explore, play and create together.“

VERDICT

Altered. A Facebook post by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Metaverse has been altered

