Moonis Elahi rejects rumours of joining PTI

19 August,2022 09:34 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has rejected rumours of joining PTI.

Taking to Twitter, he penned that Imran Khan is his prime minister and that working with Asad Umar is also amazing, however, the letter claiming his PTI candidature was fake.

"My Prime Minister is only Imran Khan and working with Asad Umar is amazing. A lot of respect and love for the PTI family, but this is fake,” Moonis Elahi said while sharing the circular.



