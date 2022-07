Hammad Azhar rejects news of becoming PTI Punjab President

22 July,2022 04:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar on Friday termed the news of becoming PTI Punjab President as baseless.

Taking to Twitter, he penned that “The news of my being appointed PTI Punjab President is not correct. No changes are being in the Punjab chapter’s organisation.”



— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 22, 2022