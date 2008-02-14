Image of a tweet by Shinzo Abe about Hillary Clinton is fabricated

09 July,2022 11:26 pm

Social media users are sharing an image of what appears to be a tweet in Japanese and English from an account belonging to the former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday from gunshot wounds sustained at a campaign event.

— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 8, 2022

The image is purported to be a screenshot of a Japanese-language post on Abe’s verified Twitter account, alongside an alleged translation to English via Google.

