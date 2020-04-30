Dr Faisal Sultan terms WHO reports as fake

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan has termed the World Health Organization (WHO) reports of eight times more deaths than the official figure during the previous government s administration of the coronavirus as fake.



In a statement, Dr Faisal Sultan said, "I have to look at the WHO report in detail and to determine the number of deaths from Coronavirus; we also checked the cemetery record."

“Our Coronavirus death record was accurate, the death toll could not be 100% accurate, it could be reduced by 10 to 30%," he added.



