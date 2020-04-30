Finance Ministry rejects news depicting govt borrowed from SBP

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Ministry of Finance of Pakistan on Thursday rejected an ongoing rumor that the government has borrowed from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Finance Ministry has shared a statement on Twitter saying that news has been circulating over social media, which creates the impression that the government has borrowed from the state Bank of Pakistan. It was cleared by the Ministry that the news is fake and the content shared is also grossly incorrect.

“A news is circulating on social media whereby an impression is being created that Government has borrowed from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which is grossly incorrect and depicts the limited understanding of the monetary variables,” the statement said.

