McDonalds says Xylitol is not an ingredient in their soft serve ice cream

(Reuters) - Contrary to a widely shared claim online, Xylitol, a sugar substitute that can be toxic for dogs, is not an ingredient of McDonald’s soft serve ice cream product, McDonald’s USA told Reuters.



Posts on Facebook with this claim have garnered at least 3,813 shares as of the writing of this article.



Xylitol is a sugar substitute that is dangerous for dogs, according to the U.S. Federal Administration. Also known as birch sugar or wood sugar, it can be contained in sugar-free products, such as gum or candy, peanut, and nut butters, as well as other human-use products like mouthwash and toothpaste.



“If you think your dog may have eaten a product containing xylitol, call your vet, emergency clinic, or animal poison control center right away,” the FDA stated in its 2021 update.



McDonald’s soft serve products, however, do not include this ingredient.



McDonald’s USA told Reuters via email the claim is false and that its soft serve, found in cones and other desserts, does not contain Xylitol.

Xylitol is not a listed ingredient in any of the McDonald’s desserts and shakes See “Allergen information.”



Responding to Twitter users, McDonald’s Canada also said Xylitol is not an ingredient listed for its ice cream.