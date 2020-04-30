Aitaza Ahsan informs netizens of fake accounts attributed to him on Twitter

Many fake accounts attributed to Aitaza Ahsan are being used on Twitter.

LAHORE (Web Desk) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan informed people that his name is being used by fake accounts on Twitter.

Over the last several months, many tweets of senior PPP leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan have been surfing on social media. Many fake accounts attributed to him are being used on Twitter.

According to the British News Agency, there are several accounts in the name of Aitzaz Ahsan and some accounts which do not even exist on Twitter but still they are made into Twitter accounts and shared in the form of pictures on various WhatsApp groups.

While Aitzaz Ahsan also cleared it up in a tweet saying that he’s not much into using Twitter, but many accounts from different addresses have been making fake tweets with his name.

“I have not believed in tweeting because I took it as a ready medium for half-truths. A number of fake tweets are however being issued from different addresses with the malicious intent to grossly misrepresent my views and to malign me,” tweeted Aitzaz Ahsan.

The PPP leader’s tweet was also shared by his daughter Saman Ahsan and she further explained that it’s Mr. Ahsan’s only real account, while many fake accounts have been created using the name of her father through which the tweeted messages are being attributed to him.

