News outlets did report on early indications of Omicron variant having 'mild' symptoms

(Reuters) - Social media claims that news networks never reported on the mild symptoms seen in early cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are false. News outlets worldwide have reported on what is so far known of the new variant’s severity.

A Nov. 28 post on Facebook, shares the text image “The S African MD who first detected Omicron, Dr Angelique Coetzee, says it’s symptoms are ‘very mild.’ That story does not appear on any major news network in the US. Not CNN, Fox, CBS, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, Newsmax, etc. (Only Reuters) It’s almost like there’s an agenda.”

While there is still much to learn about the latest COVID-19 variant causing concern, CDC experts say there are no “unusual symptoms” reported. That could change as more cases become apparent. A Nov. 28 update from the World Health Organization said that “Initial reported infections were among university students—younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease—but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks.”

News organizations did report on the mild reported symptoms of the COVID-19 Omicron variant around the time of these social media posts, not just Reuters .

CNN reported on Nov. 28 “anecdotal information offered from physicians in South Africa that [Omicron] could be causing milder illness.”

Fox News shared a statement from Dr Angelique Coetzee describing Omicron as a “mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well," in a Nov. 27 article.

CBS NEWS quoted Dr Scott Gottlieb on Nov. 28, saying anecdotal evidence pointed to Omicron resulting in mild illness.

Nov. 29 NBC reporting, also shares the early findings of Dr Angelique Coetzee, “that those infected with the omicron variant appear to have “very mild” symptoms.

A Nov. 29 report from NEWSMAX, explains that “South Africa s rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new Omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.”

VERDICT

False. Multiple news organizations have reported the apparent mild symptoms so far associated with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.