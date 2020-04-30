Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya declares news of her death mere fallacy

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Famous Indian Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, on Tuesday declared the news of her death along with her brother and mother a mere fallacy.

According to details, the Indian Wrestler recorded her video message and posted it on Instagram. In the video, Nisha Dahiya introduced herself and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals. She went on to say that the trending news which conveyes that she has been shot dead is false. “This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) and medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are two different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat and is at an event now,” Sonipat superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said to ANI.

It is pertinent to state here that Nisha has recently won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade in 65 kg wrestling under 23 and made India proud by her incredible achievement.

In addition to this, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi also took it to his twitter handle and stated that, "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India."