SSGC refutes news of gas shortage scheduled supply

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday refuted the news of gas shortage and its scheduled supply across the country.

According to details, the news regarding shortage of gas and its scheduled supply across the country had taken public attention on social media. As per the falsified news, the gas would only be available between 5:30 am to 8:30 am, from 11:30am to 2pm and then from 4pm to 10 pm on daily basis for domestic use.

Following the prevalent fake news, Ministry of Energy and Power Division took it to twitter and stated that SSGC has no connection with the news and declared it fake. Moreover, it went on to assure the public to provide 24-hours news.

It is pertinent to state here that Minster Hammad Azhar in his recent address to the parliament stated that the government will ensure the access of gas to the public specially in the meal timings. He mentioned that the work on pipe lines is underway and added that country is working to make an agreement with Russia for continuous supply of gas.

Furthermore, 70 per cent of the gas is generated in the country out of which 30 per cent is Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The prices of gas were not increased in 2019. In addition to this, the supply contribution of Sindh is 38 per cent , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is 12 per cent , Punjab is 8 per cent and Balochistan is 40 per cent; meanwhile, the generation of gas in Sindh is 80 per cent whereas KPK produces 70 per cent.

