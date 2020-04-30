LAHORE (Web Desk) – The reports surfaced on social media yesterday regarding the accident of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been declared ‘false and baseless’.

News of Maulana Tariq Jameel s injury in the accident has been circulating on social media since yesterday, but now an explanation has been released from Maulana Tariq Jameel’s official Twitter account.

A message released from the official Facebook account of Maulana Tariq Jameel states that the rumors about the accident of Maulana Tariq Jameel are false and baseless. “Alhamdulillah, Maulana is fine and well,” it added.