Fake news regarding death of Queen Elizabeth circulating on social media

(Reuters) - Social media users are falsely claiming that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died.

The text in one post reads: “Queen Elizabeth is actually already dead isn’t she. The government/establishment are keeping back the news from the public so they can use it as a distraction at an opportune moment.”

Britain s Queen Elizabeth, 95, was back at her desk at Windsor Castle on Oct. 22, 2021 after she spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations" (here).

The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch stayed in hospital overnight on Oct. 20, 2021 but returned to Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London, the following day, with officials saying she was in good spirits and back at work.

She recently went on a private weekend getaway to her Sandringham estate and returned to Windsor Castle on Nov. 9, 2021, according to reports here , here and here .

She addressed COP26 attendees on November 1 via video (here) (here), with behind the scenes footage posted on the Royal Family’s Instagram page here.

Claims of her death on social media likely stemmed from her brief hospital stay.

On November 11, Prince Charles told people in Brixton, south London, that his mother was “alright.” (here) (here)

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to suggest that Queen Elizabeth died. Prince Charles confirmed she was “alright” on November 11.