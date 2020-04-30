SBP rebuffs rumours regarding currency notes' design change

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rebuffed the rumours propagating on social media about Pakistani currency’s possible design change.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on the social media,” the SBP tweeted.

Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media. #SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Dnt1Yb3QRP — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) November 8, 2021

“The State Bank of Pakistan categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” SBP added.