PMSA declares Indian fisherman s death news a mere falsification

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The representative Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday has declared the news of Indian fisherman’s death a mere falsification.

According to the details, the representative of PMSA said that on November 5 when the Pakistani ship was on inspection to ensure the security of motherland, Indian ships which had entered Pakistani premises for the sake of fishing were directed to get back. The Indian Padmini ship which did not follow the directed instructions was taken under arrest and handed over to the police.

He went on to add that PMSA does not only endorse any incident of killing Indian fisherman but it also confirms that the agency is oblivious about the missing staff of Indian ship Jal Pari.