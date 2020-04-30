Shakir Shujabadi's son terms father's death news as fake

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The death news of renowned Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi were termed as fake news on Tuesday.

According to the details, the death news were proved fake as his son denied the rumors of father’s death in a video message that went viral. Conveying the detailed information in a video gone viral, Shakir Shujabadi’s son Waleed viral mentioned that his father is still under treatment in Multan.

According to the details, he said in the video message that his father was alive and the government should take action against the people spreading rumors about Shakir Shujabadi’s death. Waleed Shakir also appealed to the nation to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of the health of his father.

While the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr Amjad Chandio also clarified that the treatment of the Saraiki poet was undergoing in Ward 11 of the hospital and news about his death were baseless.



The Nishtar Hospital MS said that Shakir Shujabadi was suffering from a disease of dystonia for a long time. On Tuesday, former governor of Punjab Rafiq Rajwana s son Asif Rafiq Rajwana visited Nishtar Hospital and inquired about the health of Shakir Shujabadi. He conveyed to him a message of Nawaz League’s supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif and offered to pay expenditures of his treatment.

