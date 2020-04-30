Govt announces action against spread of 'fake news' on social media

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After the protest of the banned outfit, the federal government announced action against those who spread ‘fake news’ on social media.

The federal government decided to deal sit-in of the banned outfit as a militant organization and launch an operation against them.

Speaking to the journalists, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that fake news is being run on social media and it is a question of honor of the state. “Fake news will not be tolerated and it is the duty of all institutions to play their role,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that those who are running a campaign on YouTube and social media should reconsider their attitudes because the culture of fake news will not be tolerated. “Those who are spreading fake news from India and some other countries are getting help and we will take action against them.”

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while talking to media, said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has strongly instructed the FIA cyber crime cell to stop the ‘fake news’ on social media.