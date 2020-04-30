News regarding hike of Rs109 in price of ghee declared as 'false'

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The news regarding the hike of Rs109 per kg price of ghee by the government was declared as false.

According to the details, a few days ago, the federal government had increased the prices of ghee in the open market after food items in utility stores. Meanwhile, there were rumors that the government had increased the price of ghee by Rs109 per kg.

Meanwhile, Focal Person to Chief Minister Punjab Azhar Mashwani took to twitter and termed this news as false.

He wrote that the government does not increase or decrease the prices of ghee and this is made from edible oil which is imported from abroad. “So increase or decrease in the price of edible oil in the world market linked to the price of ghee locally,” he added.