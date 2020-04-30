Video of baby with birth defects is from 2019, unrelated to COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) - Social media users are sharing a video of a baby with birth defects and claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines caused it.

An example (graphic warning) can be seen here with the caption: “Mother got the liquid while she was pregnant in India. Some sources saying shot related other sources saying this always happens in India. I guess we will never know they will cover it up like always.”

Comments on the post include: “This IS HAPPENING IN AMERICA! It absolutely is shot related! Nurses in the NICU are coming forward!”, “What in the world!! That’s a human life.. They’re playing God” and “Like thalidomide...but worse.”

A reverse Google Image search of keyframes in the video brings up articles here and here from 2019 that show the same baby.

The articles say that a woman gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on Sept. 21, 2019 in Tonk, India. The baby girl is the child shown in the video in the posts.

Other articles here , here and here say that doctors believe the twins were actually triplets and the baby girl was conjoined with the third baby. The brother was unaffected.

Two men seen in the video in the posts can also be seen in the media reports.

VERDICT

False. The baby shown in the video was born in September 2019, predating the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.