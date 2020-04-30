Asad Umar strongly responds to fake news over CPEC

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The fake news regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being spread all over the world, including Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning strongly responded to those who are spreading fake news about to the CPEC.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that excellent detailed interview of his excellency Nong Rong, Chinese ambassador in Pakistan regarding the CPEC and recently held 10th JCC. “Those interested in knowing facts about China s perspective on CPEC progress should read this instead of fake news pushed to spread negativity about CPEC,” he said.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets are making propaganda against the CPEC. Some of the media is spreading fake news, suggesting the Pakistani Senate approved a motion to declare Mandarin as one of the official languages of Pakistan, when there was growing collaboration between the two countries under the CPEC.

Most Indian media outlets turned a blind eye to the figures released by the Chinese Embassy. They always show great enthusiasm for negative news relating to the CPEC, but downplay positive information about the project.