Doctored Image of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss holding a phone upside down

(Reuters): An image circulating online of British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been digitally altered to show her holding a telephone upside down.



The doctored image shows Truss sitting on a couch inside an office seemingly mishandling the device. One user who shared the image on Facebook said: “Upon Liz Truss being made Foreign Secretary (Which. Is. A. Disgrace!), here s a reminder that she doesn t know which end of a telephone receiver to speak into.” Other examples are viewable:

Liz Truss engaged in a very important phone call holding the phone upside down. pic.twitter.com/Db0fniZRBT — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) September 16, 2021



Liz Truss engaged in a very important phone call holding the phone upside down. The image is digitally altered. The original photograph shows Truss holding the telephone correctly and was tweeted by the MP herself in August 2019:

First call today with Japan s Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry @SekoHiroshige. The future of the partnership is bright and we will move quickly to negotiate a UK- Japan FTA. #ReadyToTrade pic.twitter.com/QeDIMhxKwS — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 20, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Truss as foreign secretary on Sept. 15

Before her most recent appointment, Truss was Britain’s trade secretary.

VERDICT

Altered. Newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was not photographed holding a telephone upside down. The image was digitally altered.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work