Online claims that baby was injured as result of Corona vaccine are false

(Reuters) – Online claims that an infant was injured as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine are false. Video shared in the claims was taken from social media accounts documenting the journey of a baby battling inflammation and nerve damage to his spine unrelated to COVID-19 vaccines.

False claims that a baby was injured in COVID-19 vaccine trials stem from conspiracy theory website Info Wars’ web show, The American Journal, seen archived here (archive.is/GwafR) (1:12:01-1:16:01).

While showing Tik Tok video clips of a baby, the web show’s host Harrison Smith says: “There is a baby who was part of the trial for the Pfizer vaccine.” Smith then goes on to claim that the baby is permanently paralyzed from the neck down.

The videos in question were originally posted on Tik Tok account (@jordangrim21), which belongs to the mother of an infant boy called Nash.

Comments by Nash’s Mom, Jordan, under the Tik Tok account’s first post seen bit.ly/3EJQhXh shared with other Tik Tok users that Nash’s injury was a “hyper immune response” to the Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine (here).

More on Nash’s story can be seen in a blog post on the parenting blog Circle of Mamas.

Nash’s story is also visible on a GoFundMe.com page organized on behalf of his mother, visible here. An excerpt with details about the baby’s condition reads, “On February 4th, their lives changed forever when Nash woke from a nap at daycare with purple lips and limp arms, struggling to breathe. He was intubated and life flighted to Children s Hospital in Omaha, where he was diagnosed with a form of Myelitis (inflammation and nerve damage to his spine).”

The family openly states that “The CDC has not officially confirmed” if Transverse Myelitis or Acute Flaccid Myelitis” is the cause of Nash’s condition.

According to CDC guidelines viewable here , at this time, the CDC only recommends everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19.

The Grim family did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment via Facebook message.

VERDICT



False. A baby featured in social media videos was not injured by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.