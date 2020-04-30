(Reuters) - Social media users are sharing a screenshot showing part of a satirical article that claims screaming expletives about U.S. President Joe Biden is illegal. There is no evidence that this is true.

The description in one post reads: “So now it’s dangerous and illegal?!?! Why wasn’t it dangerous and illegal when it was happening to Trump????”

The subheading reads: “Experts warn that in addition to the violent incitement caused by screaming expletives at the President, such threats may also be criminal.”

Reuters did not find any article online that included the alleged text by an author of this name. A Google search of the text reveals that it appears on meme pages.

The screenshot was posted by a user on Instagram. The Instagram and Twitter accounts of the same user appears to post satirical content.

The account did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reuters found no evidence that saying expletives at a president would be illegal. Indeed, this would be protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.



Clay Calvert, law professor and director of the Marion B. Brechner First Amendment Project at the University of Florida, told Reuters via email that the First Amendment protects the right to use offensive language criticizing public officials.

VERDICT



Satire. The claim originated from a satire account. It is not illegal to curse about the president.