(Reuters) - A parody Twitter account is responsible for online claims that the US track and field (USATF) Olympian Jenna Prandini made disparaging comments regarding Sha’Carri Richardson. Prandini was named Richardson’s replacement after the track standout tested positive for cannabis use at the US Olympic trials.

Various posts featuring a picture of Richardson and Prandini are circulating on social media. A Facebook post bearing the photo is captioned: "4th place runner Jenna Prandini is set to replace Sha Carri Richardson on the US Olympic Team. The Christian athlete says she hopes to inspire the nation s children to say no to drugs."

The July 2, 2021, Twitter post that appears to have inspired the claims can be seen here:

4th place runner Rebecca Washington is set to replace Sha Carri Richardson on the U.S. Olympic team.



The Mormon athlete says she hopes to help inspire the nation s children to say "no" to drugs. pic.twitter.com/HceurVPg0N — Victory News Network (VNN) (@VictoryNewsNet) July 3, 2021

The meme presents a heavily edited photo of Prandini with a caption that misidentifies her as “Rebecca Washington.”

Victory News Network identifies itself as a parody account (writing, “It s Parody” in its Twitter bio). On July 6, 2021, the account shared a tweet, with the explainer: “This is a parody account. We write funny fake news. If you see someone taking one of our made-up stories way too seriously, please let them know it s a joke.”

This is a parody account.



We write funny fake news.



If you see someone taking one of our made-up stories way too seriously, please let them know it s a joke. — Victory News Network (VNN) (@VictoryNewsNet) July 5, 2021

Jenna Prandini will be Sha’Carri Richardson s replacement, according to a July 6, 2021 USATF press release.

Richardson lost her place on the team after news broke that the track star tested positive for marijuana at the Olympic Trials. Richardson is currently on a 30-day suspension following the positive drug screen. Supporters were hopeful that the 21-year-old would be able to participate in the women s 4x100-meter relay team. USATF declined to accept the fallen runner citing fairness to all athletes.

In a statement, the organization said: "All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.” Team leadership went on to say it supported Richardson both on and off the track.

On July 1, Richardson tweeted "I am human." The post was retweeted over 92,000 times.

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

A review of Jenna Prandini s verified social media accounts reveals no negative commentary regarding Sha Carri Richardson.

On July 3, 2021 Prandini tweeted addressing the controversy: "I am saddened to have to address the hateful and fake articles now circulating. Any article claiming I have made statements regarding the current situation are completely false." Prandini’s sports management agency tweeted a similarly supportive statement, captioned "@J_Prandini is human too! #bekindtoeachother".

I’m excited to be representing my country for my second Olympics in the 200 meters! However, I am saddened to have to address the hateful and fake articles now circulating. Any article claiming I have made statements regarding the current situation are completely false. https://t.co/bcTLndfg52 — Jenna Prandini (@J_Prandini) July 4, 2021

The agency did not immediately return Reuters request for comment.

Hence, Jenna Prandini has not disparaged Sha’Carri Richardson after being chosen as her replacement on the US Olympic Track Team. The claims stem from a parody news account.