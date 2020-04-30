Bollywood actress warns against sharing fake news online

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actress and UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India, Dia Mirza took to social media to promote the United Nations “pledge to pause” campaign.

“Pause to stop and think before we share online. During the pandemic fake news and misinformation has polarized us, cost lives and disrupted health efforts – and now it’s prolonging the pandemic. If you believe in truth then join me, post the symbol and #PledgetoPause,” Dia tweeted.

The actress’ tweet comes at a time when fake news and random forwards on social networking apps often misguide people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.