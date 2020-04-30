"Apparently, I'm the only one who was kept out of the loop."

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Zulfi Bukhari, former aide to the prime minister has yet again debunked the reports of him travelling to Israel in secret to meet Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and convey the premier’s message.

It is not the first time such claims have been made. The news of Zulfi Bukhari travelling to Israel have been making rounds on social media as well as mainstream media for quite a while now. It was in December 2020, when the former aide first rubbished the ‘propaganda’ news.

A news report had claimed that an advisor to PM, holding a british passport had met Israeli officials after getting approval from the US.

The issue resurfaced again today after anIsraeli newspaper published a report alleging that Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel to meet Mossad chief Yossi Cohen quoting unnamed source from Pakistan.

However, Israel s Haaretz newspaper’s reporter Avi Scarf claimed in a tweet that Bukhari was in Israel to meet spy agency Mossad’s chief Yossi Cohen.

Adelson s paper Israel Hayom is reporting that the Israeli military censor has just allowed to publish that Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI s advisor Zulfi Bukhari traveled to Israel last Nov to meet Mossad chief Cohen - this according to a source in Islamabadhttps://t.co/vNwf9x8MEy — avi scharf (@avischarf) June 28, 2021

Prime Minister s Focal Person on Digital Media Arslan Khalid dispelled the claims of Zulfi Bukhari visiting Israel in a series of Tweets on Monday.

“A propaganda fake news shared by an Israeli account and propagated by the usual lot again,” he wrote in a Twitter message sharing screenshots of the so-called fake post claiming Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel.

“Zulfi Bukhari had already clarified it last year that he was never sent by Govt to Israel.This Israel-India-Pak fake news peddlars network is getting so boring and predictable,” he added.

A propaganda fake news shared by an Israeli acc & propagated by the usual lot again.@sayedzbukhari had already clarified it last yr tht he was never sent by Govt to israel.This Israel-India-Pak Fake news peddlars network is getting so boring & predictablehttps://t.co/3EZFzT2y2i pic.twitter.com/BLoKBgY8y3 — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) June 28, 2021

“Our media should show a little maturity and not promote fake news.The last time when this same propaganda was run, not only did Zulfi Bukhari deny and sent a legal notice but the Middle East Monitor who reported it (news) also had to apologize for the fake news,” said Arsalan Khalid in another tweet.

Our media ppl shld show a little maturity & not promote fake news.The last time when this same propaganda was run, not only did @sayedzbukhari deny & sent a legal notice but the Middle East Monitor who reported it also had to apologize for the fake news. https://t.co/jUNmfQubaF pic.twitter.com/M4a02cmeH3 — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) June 28, 2021

Responding to Arsalan Khalid’s tweet, Zulfi Bukhari wrote, “DID NOT go to Israel.”

“Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on ‘Israeli news source’ and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a ‘Pakistani source’ - wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is?” clarified Bukhari in a sarcastic tone.

“Apparently, I’m the only one who was kept out of the loop,” he added.

