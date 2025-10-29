Mahira Khan rejects speculations about her 'facelift'

Fans praised her honesty and humour in addressing the rumours, with many appreciating how she handled the criticism gracefully

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan has responded to intense social media speculation about her allegedly getting a facelift after her appearance at a recent promotional event in Lahore.

The actor, known for her elegance and charm, attended the event alongside Fawad Khan to promote their upcoming romantic drama film Neelofar.

However, fans were quick to point out what appeared to be a noticeably refined look, sparking rumours of cosmetic enhancement.

After several days of discussion, Mahira addressed the speculation herself, clarifying that her changed appearance was the result of a makeup mishap rather than surgery.

In a light-hearted video shared on her Instagram Stories, she said: “I have recently come back from Lahore, and I’m hearing that people are saying I have gone through an eyebrow lift.

“Should I show you my eyebrow-lifting talent?”

She then raised her brows playfully to prove that her ‘snatched’ look was simply makeup gone wrong.

The Raees star explained that her makeup artist had attempted an eyebrow lift technique using a temporary method meant to create a lifted, sculpted effect.

Unfortunately, it did not go as planned.

Responding to an X user who criticised her appearance, Mahira wrote: ‘Thank you for the love, but why would I do a facelift right now (not that I’m judging anyone who would or has).

“My makeup artist did some hair-lift things to give a ‘snatched look’ — in two parts. And it wasn’t done right. Anyhow… lesson learnt. Moving on. Lots of love.”

Fans praised her honesty and humour in addressing the rumours, with many appreciating how she handled the criticism gracefully.

Her candid response effectively put an end to the speculation surrounding her look and demonstrated her ability to connect with her audience authentically.