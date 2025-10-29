Plagiarism allegations against Maya Ali's fashion brand ignites debate

The controversy has opened wider discussions within Pakistan’s fashion circles about intellectual property and respect for original design.

(Web Desk) - Designer Faiza Saqlain has accused actor Maya Ali’s clothing label, MAYA Prêt-À-Porter, of copying her work.

In a post that quickly drew the attention of fashion followers and industry insiders, Faiza claimed that the brand had been “inspired” by her collections in all respects.

She questioned: “Should I be flattered?” The designer suggested that the similarities between her designs and those recently released by MAYA Prêt-À-Porter went far beyond coincidence.

Maya Ali, who owns the brand, has yet to respond either on her personal Instagram account or through the official page of her label.

Faiza shared side-by-side images comparing three outfits from her older collections with pieces that appeared in Maya’s latest campaigns this year.

She pointed out that the resemblance extended not only to the clothing but also to the choice of models and even the shoot locations.

She urged the brand: “Come up with something of your own instead of relying on borrowed creativity.”

Among the designs she highlighted was a bridal outfit from Maya’s Bus Tum collection released earlier in October 2025.

The piece carried embellishments and embroidery details that were noticeably similar to one of Faiza’s bridal ensembles from 2021.

Another comparison involved a velvet ombre sari from MAYA Prêt-À-Porter’s Viola Luxe line, which Faiza said echoed a design she had introduced the previous year.

While Maya’s version appeared in a deep purple tone, Faiza’s original was crafted in a teal blue shade, both featuring delicate silver borders.

The third outfit in question, a black peshwas, also from the Viola Luxe range, appeared to feature the same model who had posed for Faiza’s 2023 catalogue.

These similarities, according to the designer, reflected a pattern of creative imitation rather than inspiration.

The designer also reshared several stories from fans and fellow artists who voiced their support and disappointment over the alleged plagiarism.

So far, MAYA Prêt-À-Porter has remained silent on the accusations, neither issuing a statement nor removing the contested images.

The controversy has opened wider discussions within Pakistan’s fashion circles about intellectual property and respect for original design.