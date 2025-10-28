Asim Azhar leaves fans stunned as he deletes all posts on Instagram

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s renowned pop singer Asim Azhar has once again surprised his fans by deleting all posts from his photo and video-sharing app Instagram, leaving behind only a short but impactful story: “Khuda Hafiz” (Goodbye).

A look at Asim Azhar’s Instagram account shows it is completely wiped clean, with no posts remaining — making his “Khuda Hafiz” story the center of fans’ attention.

However, the singer, known for several hit songs, has not yet explained the reason behind this sudden move.

Asim Azhar’s new step comes shortly after his recent live concert in Islamabad, where he expressed disappointment over the event’s delay and criticized the organizers for scheduling the show too late at night. His candid remarks sparked considerable debate among both fans and the music industry.

Recently, Asim was also spotted at actress Yashma Gill’s birthday celebration, where he was seen enjoying the viral song “Pal Pal” along with Hania Aamir.

This is not the first time Asim has disappeared from social media. In 2024, prior to the release of his debut album “Bematlab,” he had also deleted all his posts — a move that later turned out to be a marketing strategy to build anticipation before the album’s launch.

Now, fans are speculating whether this “Khuda Hafiz” message hints at a new album, a rebranding effort, or reflects personal emotions. Social media remains abuzz, as everyone awaits Asim’s next move — wondering if this silence is a sign of something big to come.

