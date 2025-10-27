Actress Saba Qamar faces backlash over remarks about Karachi

Actress Saba Qamar faces backlash after saying she dislikes Karachi and would “never move there,” calling for shoots in Islamabad.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has faced strong backlash on social media over her negative comments about Karachi.

During her appearance on a private TV podcast, Saba Qamar expressed her dislike for Karachi.

When asked if she would be willing to move to Karachi for work, the actress immediately replied, “Astaghfirullah, never.”

She later added, “Well, you never know what happens in the future, but I only go to Karachi for work. I finish my projects and return. I like Lahore and Islamabad. If someone gives me a house in Karachi, that’s fine - although I’ve already built one there.”

During the podcast, she was also heard saying in a low voice, “I don’t like Karachi.”

At another point, Saba Qamar said that all projects currently being shot in Karachi should be moved to Islamabad.

Her remarks have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many fans saying that expressing such negative opinions about a major city is unbecoming of a renowned actress.

One user wrote, “Saba Qamar said ‘Astaghfirullah’ for Karachi—how inappropriate!” Another commented, “She works in Karachi’s dramas, yet speaks against the same city.”

A third user sarcastically remarked, “People from Punjab and Rawalpindi have a strange obsession when it comes to Karachi.”

