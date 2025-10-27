Sanam Marvi mesmerises Paris audience with soulful Sufi performance at Théâtre de la Ville

PARIS (Dunya News) Pakistani folk, Sufi, and spiritual singer Sanam Marvi captivated a jam-packed audience on Sunday with her spellbinding performance at the Théâtre de la Ville in Paris.

The concert, co-organised by the Embassy of Pakistan and Théâtre de la Ville, offered Parisians a rare opportunity to experience a Pakistani artist celebrated not only for her powerful vocals but also as a symbol of Pakistan’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, praised Sanam Marvi and her team for their mesmerizing performance and thanked the Théâtre de la Ville management for once again bringing Pakistani music to life in the City of Lights.

She appreciated the contribution of the theatre’s management, led by Soudabeh Kia, Conseillère Musique du Monde, for their continued support of world art and music, recalling that the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had also performed at the same venue.

Ambassador Baloch emphasized that in today’s interconnected world, cultural diplomacy serves as a bridge between people, societies, and nations. She expressed her delight over the sold-out concert and voiced hope for further collaborations in the performing arts between Pakistan and France.

Reflecting on her experience, Sanam Marvi said, “Music is the spice of life, and we love our traditional music.” She expressed her gratitude for the warm response from the large international audience. Born in Sindh, Pakistan, Marvi began singing at an early age and has since gained international acclaim for her unique style blending folk and Sufi music.

The Théâtre de la Ville management noted that performances like Sanam Marvi’s provide French audiences with the chance to appreciate global music traditions. They reiterated that “music has no boundaries” and emphasized that the aim of such programs is to strengthen the love for international music while introducing audiences to diverse artists and the cultures they represent.

