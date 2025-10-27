Alizeh Shah says her past photos no longer represent her

(Web Desk) - Actor and model Alizeh Shah has taken a major step toward personal healing by deleting all her pictures from social media.

The actress explained that the images no longer represent who she is today.

In a post, Alizeh shared that the photos were uploaded during one of the most difficult periods of her life, a time marked by grief, confusion, and emotional turmoil.

She said that looking back at those moments filled her with regret rather than pride, prompting her decision to start anew.

“Yes, I deleted all my pictures from Instagram and honestly, I’m happy I did.

“Most of them made me feel ashamed because I don’t even recognise who I was back then.

“Everything I posted came from a place of grief and confusion.”

Alizeh added that she is unsure when she might return to social media.

However, she feels confident that the version of herself reflected in those photos is gone for good.

“I don’t know when I will come back… But one thing is clear – neither will those pictures return, nor that version of Alizeh. It’s a small goodbye.”

Her words resonated deeply with fans, many of whom applauded her honesty and strength in confronting her past.

Supporters filled her comment section with prayers and messages of encouragement.

They urged others to respect her decision and her journey toward self-acceptance.