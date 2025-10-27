'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' shooting banned in several Lahore universities

The decision follows growing criticism of the show’s portrayal of a student-teacher relationship, which many viewers found inappropriate and disrespectful

(Web Desk) - After intense backlash over ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’, several universities in Lahore have officially banned drama shoots on their campuses.

The decision follows growing criticism of the show’s portrayal of a student-teacher relationship, which many viewers found inappropriate and disrespectful.

Veteran actor Atiqa Odho revealed that she learned about the ban during her recent visit to Lahore for an event.

She said that university administrators were deeply concerned after the backlash faced by the institution featured in ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’.

Odho explained: “I had been to Lahore, where I got to know that the schools have decided not to give their campuses for drama shoots.

“The institution in ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’ has faced backlash after the airing of the drama series because it showed disgraceful content.”

She added that schools are now planning to demand full scripts before allowing any shoot to take place on their grounds.

According to her, this measure will help prevent situations where fictional portrayals damage the reputation of real educational spaces.

On social media, reactions to the ban have been strong and varied, with many users supporting the universities’ stance.

Several commenters called it a “dignified step” that protects academic integrity and reinforces moral boundaries within educational institutions.

One user wrote that schools are “for education, not for dramas or movie shootings,” praising the management for taking action.

Another user remarked that they were proud of the schools for standing up to inappropriate portrayals on television.

They said the idea of a professor being encouraged to marry a student was “so ridiculous” and completely unrealistic in Pakistan.

Other users commented that they had personally witnessed teachers exploiting students.

However, they urged that such relationships should never be romanticised in dramas.

A user said: “Schools are not lovers’ spots. It is a place of learning.”

Some viewers, however, argued that these relationships exist in reality and should not be ignored entirely in storytelling.

One social media user admitted: “I have seen teachers and students in relationships in many universities.”

Despite this, the majority agreed that dramas like Main Manto Nahi Hoon must handle such themes with greater responsibility.

Others stressed that creative freedom should come with accountability, especially when stories use the settings of real educational institutions.