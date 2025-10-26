Music of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's movie 'Neelofar' unveiled

(Web Desk) - The music of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s upcoming romantic film “Neelofar” has been unveiled at a promotional event held in Lahore.

During the event, the film’s first song “Tu Meri” was also presented. The song has been sung by Zeeshan Waqi Haider, while the music has been composed by Zeeshan Waqi Haider and Shani Haider.

The event was hosted by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who warmly welcomed guests from the entertainment, fashion, and music industries.

Guests included Sami Raheel, Zeb Bangash, Namir Khan, Mooroo, Kain Doll, Resham, and several other actors.

The newly released song serves as the emotional core of the film, weaving poetry and melody into a story of love that transcends sight and words.

In the film, Fawad Khan portrays the role of a writer, while Mahira Khan plays Neelofar — a visually impaired yet luminous young woman whose spirit defines the essence of the story.

Speaking at the event, Fawad Khan said that 'Neelofar' is a story that lives through emotions, and this song is its heartbeat. “Tonight was about sharing that feeling with all those who believed in the journey of this film,” he said.

Mahira Khan shared that the film holds deeply personal meaning for her. “When everyone reacted so emotionally to the song tonight, it reminded me why we made Neelofar — it’s about the purest and most spiritual form of love,” she said.

Neelofar has been written and directed by Ammar Rasool, produced by Ausaf Shariq, with Fawad Khan and Hasan Khalid serving as executive producers.

